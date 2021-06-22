 Skip to main content
June E. Wheeldon
June E. Wheeldon

June E. Wheeldon

KLEMME-June E. Wheeldon, 79, of rural Klemme, IA, died, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA.

