 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
June B. Pope
0 comments

June B. Pope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

June B. Pope

ROCKWELL - June B. Pope, 94, of Mason City, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021, Rockwell Community Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Clear Lake Open Bible Church, 509 S 17th St, Clear Lake, with Pastor Will Hunsaker officiating. Services will be live streamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Interment will be held in the Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of June Pope or Clear Lake Open Bible Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Walter Mondale remembered

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News