ROCKWELL - June B. Pope, 94, of Mason City, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021, Rockwell Community Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Clear Lake Open Bible Church, 509 S 17th St, Clear Lake, with Pastor Will Hunsaker officiating. Services will be live streamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Interment will be held in the Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of June Pope or Clear Lake Open Bible Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com