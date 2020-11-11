 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Julie M. Fredrickson
0 comments

Julie M. Fredrickson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Julie M. Fredrickson

Manly – Julie Marie Fredrickson, 59, of Manly, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 Springs Street, Manly, Iowa, 50456. 641-454-2242. Colonialchapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News