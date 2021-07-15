Julie Kathryn (Alsbury) Beimer
Julie Kathryn (Alsbury) Beimer, 75, of Cedar Rapids (formerly of Mount Vernon), passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Family and friends will gather from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, with a Celebration of Life beginning at 2 p.m. at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.