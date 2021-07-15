 Skip to main content
Julie Kathryn (Alsbury) Beimer
Julie Kathryn (Alsbury) Beimer, 75, of Cedar Rapids (formerly of Mount Vernon), passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Family and friends will gather from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, with a Celebration of Life beginning at 2 p.m. at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery.

