Julie Kathryn (Alsbury) Beimer, 75, of Cedar Rapids (formerly of Mount Vernon), passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Family and friends will gather from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, with a Celebration of Life beginning at 2 p.m. at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery.