0 comments

Mason City - Julie K. Holding, 70 of Mason City, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. The Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. A livestream of the services will be available on our Facebook Page.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

