Julie K. Holding
Mason City - Julie K. Holding, 70 of Mason City, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A Celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. The Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. A livestream of the services will be available on our Facebook Page.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
To plant a tree in memory of Julie Holding as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.