Julie Ann Steinberg

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 301 S. Main St., Ventura, with Rev. Jesse Burns officiating, where masks will be required. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Whittemore, IA. The funeral will be livestreamed on Redeemer Lutheran Church's Facebook page, and posted on Julie's tribute at colonialchapels.com.