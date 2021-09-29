Julianna “Julie” Drilling

NASHUA-Julianna “Julie” Drilling, 58, of Nashua, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 surrounded by her family at home.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City with Sister Diana Blong from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow at Riverton Cemetery, at Midway, in rural Charles City.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements.