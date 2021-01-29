Judy Lorraine Gambell
Judy Lorraine Gambell, 74 of Forest City, Iowa, died peacefully at home on January 27, 2021 under the gracious care of Hospice and her family.
Celebration of Life Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, February 1, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA with Pastor Rod Hopp of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required for those attending. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's website under Judy's obituary page under the tribute wall tab.
A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Monday. Masks and social distancing will be required for those attending.
Burial of cremains will be held in Madison Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials would be donated in memory of Judy to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of North Iowa. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful nurses and doctors of Mercy One Oncology and Hospice of North Iowa.
Online Condolences for the family can be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.