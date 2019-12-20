Judy A. Linahon
Clear Lake – Judy A. Linahon, 65, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, MN.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.
Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Judy Linahon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.