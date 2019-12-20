Judy A. Linahon
Judy A. Linahon

Judy A. Linahon

Clear Lake – Judy A. Linahon, 65, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, MN.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.

Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

