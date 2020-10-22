 Skip to main content
Judith Valley
Judith Valley

Judith Valley

Northwood - Judith Valley, 78 of Northwood, IA passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood.

Arrangements are pending at this time.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st AVE. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com

