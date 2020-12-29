Judith Janette Fenske

Judith Janette Fenske, 80, died peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her daughter's home in Emmons, Minnesota.

Upon her wishes she was cremated and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Burial of her cremains will take place in the Timberon Cemetery in Timberon, New Mexico.

Burial of her cremains will take place in the Timberon Cemetery in Timberon, New Mexico.

Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills is assisting the family with arrangements.