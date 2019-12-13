Judith A. Foster
WOOLSTOCK, IOWA - Judith A. Foster, 72, of Woolstock, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at UnityPoint - Trinity Hospital in Fort Dodge.
Funeral services for Judy Foster will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Samuel Lutheran Church, 201 North Lincoln in Eagle Grove, with Pastor Rich Taylor officiating. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Eagle Grove.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation for Judy Foster will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church in Eagle Grove on Tuesday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.