Judith A. Foster

WOOLSTOCK, IOWA - Judith A. Foster, 72, of Woolstock, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at UnityPoint - Trinity Hospital in Fort Dodge.

Funeral services for Judy Foster will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Samuel Lutheran Church, 201 North Lincoln in Eagle Grove, with Pastor Rich Taylor officiating. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Eagle Grove.

Visitation for Judy Foster will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church in Eagle Grove on Tuesday.

