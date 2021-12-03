Juanita M. “Janie” Rocha
HAMPTON-Juanita M. “Janie” Rocha, 79, of Hampton, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 6, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton, followed by a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m
www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com 641-456-3232
