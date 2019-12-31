Juanita H. Wessels
0 comments

Juanita H. Wessels

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Juanita H. Wessels

Juanita H. Wessels

Juanita H. Wessels, 88, of Mason City, died December 25, 2019, Christmas day at Good Shepherd Health Center.

Graveside services will be held 1:30 pm, Friday, January 3, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery, Buffalo Center. Officiating will be Rev. Nathanial Schmidt of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Buffalo Center. There will be no visitation. Further Obituary and service information may be found on the Fullertonfh.com website and Facebook/Fullertonfuenralhomes.

Arrangements at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676, www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.

To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Wessels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News