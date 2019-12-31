Juanita H. Wessels
Juanita H. Wessels, 88, of Mason City, died December 25, 2019, Christmas day at Good Shepherd Health Center.
Graveside services will be held 1:30 pm, Friday, January 3, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery, Buffalo Center. Officiating will be Rev. Nathanial Schmidt of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Buffalo Center. There will be no visitation. Further Obituary and service information may be found on the Fullertonfh.com website and Facebook/Fullertonfuenralhomes.
Arrangements at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676, www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.
