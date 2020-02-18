Juanita Castillo
0 comments

Juanita Castillo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Juanita Castillo

Mason City - Juanita Castillo, 92, of Mason City, died Saturday (February 15, 2020) at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held Friday afternoon from 12:30 pm until 2 pm at the funeral home on Friday.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To send flowers to the family of Juanita Castillo, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
12:30PM-2:00PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Juanita's Visitation begins.
Feb 21
Funeral Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
2:00PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Juanita's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News