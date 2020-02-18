Juanita Castillo
Mason City - Juanita Castillo, 92, of Mason City, died Saturday (February 15, 2020) at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
Visitation will be held Friday afternoon from 12:30 pm until 2 pm at the funeral home on Friday.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
