Joycelyn E. Wood

FERTILE - Joycelyn Elaine (Clark) Wood, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the age of 76, with MercyOne North Iowa Hospice and her family by her side.

Per Joyce's wishes, her body has been cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

