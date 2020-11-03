Joyce Markham
Joyce Markham, 93, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at her home in Belmond.
Funeral services for Joyce Markham will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will take place at the Belmond Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.
Those planning to attend Joyce's visitation or funeral service will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.
