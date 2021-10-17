 Skip to main content
Joyce A. Odegaard

MASON CITY-Joyce A. Odegaard, 62 of Mason City, passed away Friday, October 14, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Arrangements are being handled by Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.641-423-2372.ColonialChapels.com

