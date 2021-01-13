Joyce A. Larson
Joyce A. Larson, 93, of Clear Lake, formerly of Forest City died Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, Iowa.
Private Family Funeral Services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, January 14, 2020 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa, with Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating. Funeral services will be livestreamed on Schott Funeral Homes website page under her tribute wall.
Burial will be Pilot Knob Lutheran Cemetery, rural Forest City, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Pilot Knob Lutheran Cemetery Association or Galilean Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, Iowa.
Online condolences can be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com
Schott Funeral Homes, Forest City Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.
