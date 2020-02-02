MASON CITY -- Joy D. Warner, 90, of Mason City, died Saturday, Feb. 1, at Good Shepherd Health Center. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., 641-423-0924; Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home; memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.