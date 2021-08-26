Joy Beckman-Tesch

NORA SPRINGS–Joy Beckman-Tesch, 79, of Nora Springs, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at her home in Nora Springs.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Mason City Church of the Nazarene, 509 S. Carolina Ave., Mason City, with Pastor Lori Fish officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to Joy's service at the church on Saturday.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Joy's name in care of her family.

