{{featured_button_text}}

Joseph "Pete" Michels

Osage - Joseph "Pete" Michels, age 87, of Osage, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at his home in Osage.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be at the Visitation Catholic Cemetery in Stacyville with military honors at the grave by Stacyville American Legion Post 569. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday before the service at Visitation Catholic Church.

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home (641-732-3706)

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments