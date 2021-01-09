Joseph P. Luna Sr.
Mason City - Joseph P. Luna Sr., 89, of Mason City passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Health Care Center in Mason City.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. He will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. A livestream of the funeral may be found on Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel's Facebook page.
Visitation and public viewing will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the funeral chapel and will continue one hour prior to the funeral.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
