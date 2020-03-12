Joseph "Joe" Workman
Joseph "Joe" Workman

Joseph "Joe" Workman

CEDAR FALLS - Joseph "Joe" Workman, 98, of Mason City, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, March 8th at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Richardson Funeral Service with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

