Spirit Lake, IA - Joseph "Joe" Kramer, 35, most recently of Spirit Lake, IA, a longtime Belmond, IA, resident died, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Spirit Lake, IA. Funeral service will be Friday, December 13, 2019, at 2 PM, at the Belmond, United Methodist Church, 1031 1st St. S.E., Belmond. Visitation will be from 1230-2 PM at the church on Friday. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

