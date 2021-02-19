 Skip to main content
Joseph H. Herrera
Joseph H. Herrera

Joseph H. Herrera

MASON CITY-Joseph H. Herrera, 84, of Mason City, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at his home. Services are currently pending at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

