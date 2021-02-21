Joseph H. Herrera
MASON CITY - Joseph H. Herrera, 84, of Mason City, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave with The Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. Interment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
