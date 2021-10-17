 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jose Rodriguez Martinez

  • 0

Jose Rodriguez Martinez

BELMOND-Jose Rodriguez Martinez, age 29, of Belmond, IA, died, Friday, October 15, 2021, north of Webster City, IA, as a result of injuries incurred in a motor vehicle accident. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News