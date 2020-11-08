 Skip to main content
Jose "Manuel" Benavidez
GOODELL-Jose "Manuel" Benavidez, 73, of Goodell, IA, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at his home in Goodell. Public Funeral services will be Friday, November 13, 2020, at the CC Vida Nueva Church at 11 AM. Public visitation will be on Thursday at the church from 4-7 PM and also Friday prior to the funeral service from 10-11 AM. Both days are open to the public and masks are suggested. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. 641-444-4474

