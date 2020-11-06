 Skip to main content
Jose M. Benavides
Jose M. Benavides

Jose M. Benavides

Goodell - Jose M. Benavides, 73, of Goodell, IA, died, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at his home in Goodell, IA. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

