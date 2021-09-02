Jordon R. Roggeman
MASON CITY-Jordon R. Roggeman, 20 of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home in Mason City.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 am Saturday, September 4, 2021 at First United Methodist Church, 119 S. Georgia Ave., Mason City. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
Jordon's family will greet relatives and friends on Friday evening, September 3, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Visitation will resume one hour prior to Jordon's service at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left in Jordon's name to Jordon's donation account through CENT Credit Union.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.