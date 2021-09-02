Jordon R. Roggeman

MASON CITY-Jordon R. Roggeman, 20 of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home in Mason City.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 am Saturday, September 4, 2021 at First United Methodist Church, 119 S. Georgia Ave., Mason City. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Jordon's family will greet relatives and friends on Friday evening, September 3, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Visitation will resume one hour prior to Jordon's service at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left in Jordon's name to Jordon's donation account through CENT Credit Union.

