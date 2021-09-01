 Skip to main content
Jordon R. Roggeman
Jordon R. Roggeman

Jordon R. Roggeman

MASON CITY-Jordon R. Roggeman, 20, of Mason City, died Tuesday, August 31, at his home in Mason City surrounded by his family.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

