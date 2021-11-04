Jon R. Lohrbach
MASON CITY-Jon R. Lohrbach, 70, of Mason City died on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at his home with family by his side.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, 119 S Georgia, with Pastor Carol Kress officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Inurnment will be held in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Jon Lohrbach. Per Jon's request, his wish was for those attending his memorial service to wear fun socks.
