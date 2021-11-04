Jon R. Lohrbach

MASON CITY-Jon R. Lohrbach, 70, of Mason City died on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at his home with family by his side.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, 119 S Georgia, with Pastor Carol Kress officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Inurnment will be held in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Jon Lohrbach. Per Jon's request, his wish was for those attending his memorial service to wear fun socks.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com