Jon Eugene West
FOREST CITY-Jon Eugene West, 49 of Forest City, passed away from injuries of a UTV accident, Monday, April 5, 2021 in Forest City, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, April 12, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436. Masks will be encouraged and social distancing practices are still being encouraged.
Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.
