 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jon Eugene West
0 comments

Jon Eugene West

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jon Eugene West

Jon Eugene West

FOREST CITY-Jon Eugene West, 49 of Forest City, passed away from injuries of a UTV accident, Monday, April 5, 2021 in Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, April 12, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436. Masks will be encouraged and social distancing practices are still being encouraged.

Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News