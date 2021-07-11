Jon Ann Fredricks
MASON CITY-Jon Ann Fredricks, 77, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, July 19, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, with the Rev. Kenneth Gehling officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 until 5 PM Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
