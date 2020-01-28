Jolene Marie Springer
HAMPTON – Jolene Marie Springer, 72, of Hampton, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at her home.

Arrangements are pending at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

