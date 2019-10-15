{{featured_button_text}}

Jolene Lynn Boyd

Clear Lake – Jolene Lynn Boyd, 68, of Mason City, died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Victory in Christ Free Methodist Church, 604 23rd St. SW, Mason City, with Pastor Jacki Basener officiating.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorials to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments