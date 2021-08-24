 Skip to main content
John Young
John Young

John Young

ROCKFORD-John Young, 83, of Rockford, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City and will be livestreamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook Page.

A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour before the service.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

