John Young
ROCKFORD-John Young, 83, of Rockford, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City and will be livestreamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook Page.
A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour before the service.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
