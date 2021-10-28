 Skip to main content
MASON CITY-John William Schmidt, 95 of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until service time Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

