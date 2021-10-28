John William Schmidt
MASON CITY-John William Schmidt, 95 of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until service time Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.