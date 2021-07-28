John William Datema

CLEAR LAKE–John William Datema, 81, of Clear Lake, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, under hospice care at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A memorial service will be held to honor him on his birthday at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Inurnment for John and his wife, Terri, will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, John has requested any memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

