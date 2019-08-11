{{featured_button_text}}

CLEAR LAKE - John Verne Eason, 93, of Ankeny, and formerly Clear Lake, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny. Having chosen cremation, a private graveside inurnment will be scheduled later for family and friends at Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield, IA. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193.; ColonialChapels.com.

