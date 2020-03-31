John T. Kramer

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the visitation for John will be private for individuals and family that worked for, or were associated with Comprehensive Systems. The visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M., Monday, April 6, 2020 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, 1205 S. Main St. in Charles City. Following the visitation, his body will be cremated. A private family graveside service will be held at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner at a later date.