John T. Kramer, 58, of Charles City, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City, Iowa.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the visitation for John will be private for individuals and family that worked for, or were associated with Comprehensive Systems. The visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M., Monday, April 6, 2020 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, 1205 S. Main St. in Charles City. Following the visitation, his body will be cremated. A private family graveside service will be held at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Comprehensive Systems in Charles City in memory of John.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

