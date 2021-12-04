John T. Kelso

LAKE MILLS-John T. Kelso, age 75 of Lake Mills, died on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 105 5th Ave NW in Buffalo Center, Iowa with Father Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center with military honors conducted by the Otto Chose American Legion Post #235 of Lake Mills.

Visitation for John will be on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E Main St in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. There will be a scripture service at 6:00.

Memorials may be directed to the Otto Chose American Legion Post #235.

