John T. Foster
MASON CITY - John T. Foster, 70, of Mason City passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit after a courageous battle with cancer.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will celebrate John with a public memorial service at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
