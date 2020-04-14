MASON CITY - John T. Foster, 70, of Mason City passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit after a courageous battle with cancer.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will celebrate John with a public memorial service at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.