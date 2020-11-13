 Skip to main content
John Simpson
Clear Lake - John Simpson, 80, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Good Shepherd Care Center, Mason City. A Funeral will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 17, at the Clear Lake Fire Station. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N. Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193 ColonialChapels.com

