John Schmidt
Clear Lake-John Schmidt, 80, Clear Lake, IA, died Thursday, Dec 3, 2020 at his home.
According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and a Graveside Service will Friday Dec. 11, 11:00 AM at the Clear Lake Cemetery with Pastor Mark Doebel officiating. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N., Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193 ColonialChapels.com
