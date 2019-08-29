{{featured_button_text}}

John Rubalcava

John Rubalcava, 70, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Mason, City, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa.

Arrangements are pending with Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, Iowa. A full obituary will be published at a later date and posted on the funeral home website:

www.murdochfuneralhome.com.

