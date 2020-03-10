John Paul Kew
John Paul Kew, 78, of Sheffield, Iowa, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Zion Reformed Church in rural Sheffield. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery.

