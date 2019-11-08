{{featured_button_text}}
Forest City - John Marlo Brock, 61, of Forest City, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Farrell officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the John M. Brock memorial fund in care of the family.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com

Service information

Nov 8
Visitation
Friday, November 8, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA 50436
Nov 9
Service
Saturday, November 9, 2019
10:30AM
Calvary Baptist Church
636 North Best St.
Forest City, IA 50436
