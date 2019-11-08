John Marlo Brock
Forest City - John Marlo Brock, 61, of Forest City, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Forest City, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Farrell officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.
You have free articles remaining.
Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the John M. Brock memorial fund in care of the family.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.