John Lange Wharam
John Lange Wharam

MASON CITY-John Lange Wharam, 95, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Family asks that memorials be directed towards the Community Kitchen, 606 N Monroe Ave, Mason City, IA.

Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com

